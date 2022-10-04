Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) was valued at $3.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.60 while reaching the peak value of $3.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.3183. The stock current value is $3.41.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering. Magic Empire Global Limited (Nasdaq: MEGL) (the “Company” or “Magic Empire”), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magic Empire Global Limited shares are logging -98.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.60 and $249.94.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 582763 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) recorded performance in the market was -96.48%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.44M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MEGL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Magic Empire Global Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.48%. The shares increased approximately by -15.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.78% in the period of the last 30 days.