Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), which is $7.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.80 after opening rate of $7.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.365 before closing at $7.28.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Lumen Announces Acceptance and Initial Settlement of Tender Offers. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the “Company” or “Lumen”) announced today the acceptance and initial settlement of its and its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries’ previously-announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”), relating to any and all of (i) Lumen’s 6.750% Senior Notes, Series W, due 2023, 7.500% Senior Notes, Series Y, due 2024, 5.625% Senior Notes, Series X, due 2025, 7.200% Senior Notes, Series D, due 2025, 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026, 6.875% Debentures, Series G, due 2028 and 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029; (ii) Embarq Florida, Inc.’s 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025; and (iii) Qwest Capital Funding, Inc.’s 6.875% Senior Notes due 2028 and 7.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (collectively, the “Notes”). You can read further details here

Lumen Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.93 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $7.27 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) full year performance was -38.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lumen Technologies Inc. shares are logging -46.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.27 and $14.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20649820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) recorded performance in the market was -38.01%, having the revenues showcasing -29.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.17B, as it employees total of 35000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.56, with a change in the price was noted -2.92. In a similar fashion, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -27.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,390,507 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUMN is recording 2.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.29.

Technical breakdown of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lumen Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.41%, alongside a downfall of -38.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.78% during last recorded quarter.