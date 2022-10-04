Investors have a limited window left to buy Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It is currently valued at $31.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.85, after setting-off with the price of $32.722. Company’s stock value dipped to $31.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.91.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Rivian Produced 7,363 Vehicles in Q3 2022. IRVINE, Calif., October 03, 2022—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced production totals for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company produced 7,363 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same period. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -82.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12981144 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -69.24%, having the revenues showcasing 18.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.68B, as it employees total of 10422 workers.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.94, with a change in the price was noted +9.10. In a similar fashion, Rivian Automotive Inc. posted a movement of +39.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,605,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIVN is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.24%. The shares increased approximately by -5.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.73% during last recorded quarter.