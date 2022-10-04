Investors have a limited window left to buy JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) is priced at $0.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9099 and reached a high price of $1.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.87. The stock touched a low price of $0.7852.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, JX Luxventure Limited Signs Pet Food Agreement with a Leading Distributor in China for $20,000,000 Annual Sales Amount. JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the “Company”), a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global high-net-worth families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering tourism, duty-free cross-border merchandise, eCommerce and B2B SAAS solutions, and menswear, announced today that on October 3, 2022, Flower Crown (China) Holding Group Co., Ltd. (“JXFC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into and executed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Hainan Hang Seng Zhongli Commercial Holding Co., Ltd. (“HS Zhongli”), a leading distributor of pet products in China, for the sale, marketing and distribution of JXFC’s pet food products by HS Zhongli. The Agreement provides that the target annual sales amount of JXFC’s pet food products is $20,000,000 and if HS Zhongli achieves this targeted annual sales amount, the Agreement will be automatically renewed for an additional year. You can read further details here

JX Luxventure Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1600 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.7231 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) full year performance was -72.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JX Luxventure Limited shares are logging -88.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $7.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 546295 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) recorded performance in the market was -63.27%, having the revenues showcasing -33.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.21M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Specialists analysis on JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3268, with a change in the price was noted -1.39. In a similar fashion, JX Luxventure Limited posted a movement of -62.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 615,338 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

Raw Stochastic average of JX Luxventure Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.20%, alongside a downfall of -72.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.06% during last recorded quarter.