Here is why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.49%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is priced at $2.44 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Vampires, Mummies and Madmen…Fathom Events’ Fright Fest is Back Bringing Classic Horror Films to the Big Screen. Tickets are on sale NOW for these frightening favorites, haunting theaters this October. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -76.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12797944 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) recorded performance in the market was -59.33%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.24B, as it employees total of 3046 workers.

Specialists analysis on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

Trends and Technical analysis: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.33%. The shares increased approximately by -27.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.84% in the period of the last 30 days.