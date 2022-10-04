Here is what you need to look for: Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS). It is currently valued at $9.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.20, after setting-off with the price of $9.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.03.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Business Highlights. Topline results expected in the first half of 2023 from INTERCEPT-AD, a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). You can read further details here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.97 on 09/30/22, with the lowest value was $3.02 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) full year performance was -38.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -39.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.02 and $15.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1021709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) recorded performance in the market was 39.79%, having the revenues showcasing 98.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 399.92M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.04, with a change in the price was noted +5.86. In a similar fashion, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +163.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 922,124 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.66%, alongside a downfall of -38.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 112.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 55.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.95% during last recorded quarter.