Gear up for the change! TuanChe Limited (TC) has hit the volume of 749020

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TuanChe Limited (TC), which is $4.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.18 after opening rate of $3.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.50 before closing at $3.58.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, TuanChe to Hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on November 4, 2022. TuanChe Limited (“TuanChe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it would hold its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders at 9F, Ruihai Building, No. 21 Yangfangdian Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100038, The People’s Republic of China on November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). You can read further details here

TuanChe Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.18 on 10/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

TuanChe Limited (TC) full year performance was 64.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TuanChe Limited shares are logging 2.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $3.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 749020 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TuanChe Limited (TC) recorded performance in the market was 42.40%, having the revenues showcasing 92.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.49M, as it employees total of 621 workers.

Specialists analysis on TuanChe Limited (TC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.88. In a similar fashion, TuanChe Limited posted a movement of +87.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 34,957 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: TuanChe Limited (TC)

Raw Stochastic average of TuanChe Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.52%, alongside a boost of 64.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 63.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 34.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.82% during last recorded quarter.