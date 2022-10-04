Gear up for the change! AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has hit the volume of 21358701

For the readers interested in the stock health of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). It is currently valued at $6.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.95, after setting-off with the price of $6.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.97.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Vampires, Mummies and Madmen…Fathom Events’ Fright Fest is Back Bringing Classic Horror Films to the Big Screen. Tickets are on sale NOW for these frightening favorites, haunting theaters this October. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.33 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $6.61 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was -70.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -75.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.96 and $28.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21358701 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was -58.83%, having the revenues showcasing -12.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 3046 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.19, with a change in the price was noted -4.96. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -41.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,799,234 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.74%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.93%, alongside a downfall of -70.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.37% during last recorded quarter.