Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

At the end of the latest market close, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was valued at $63.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $62.27 while reaching the peak value of $63.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $61.92. The stock current value is $65.27.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, TD Announces Conversion Privilege of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 16 (NVCC). The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD Bank Group” or “TD”) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding 14 million Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 16 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the “Series 16 Shares”) of TD on October 31, 2022. As a result, and subject to certain conditions set out in the prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2017 relating to the issuance of the Series 16 Shares, the holders of the Series 16 Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 16 Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 17 (NVCC) (the “Series 17 Shares”) of TD on October 31, 2022. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 16 Shares into Series 17 Shares on such date will continue to hold their Series 16 Shares. You can read further details here

The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.01 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $58.64 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) full year performance was -6.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are logging -24.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.64 and $86.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2616480 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) recorded performance in the market was -17.36%, having the revenues showcasing -1.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.36B, as it employees total of 89464 workers.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.90, with a change in the price was noted -6.09. In a similar fashion, The Toronto-Dominion Bank posted a movement of -8.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,961,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TD is recording 3.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.29%, alongside a downfall of -6.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.35% during last recorded quarter.