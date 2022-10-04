Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It is currently valued at $64.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $65.03, after setting-off with the price of $63.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $63.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $61.45.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Western Midstream and Occidental Sign Letter of Intent to Explore Carbon Capture, Transportation, Sequestration, and Utilization Opportunities. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it executed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) (“Oxy”), with the objective of pursuing opportunities to produce and deliver low-carbon intensity oil and gas products to market through the development of carbon dioxide (“CO2”) capture, transportation, utilization and sequestration opportunities in and around their existing asset bases in the Texas Delaware and Colorado DJ Basins. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.13 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 105.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -16.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.05 and $77.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25420192 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 120.97%, having the revenues showcasing 8.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.31B, as it employees total of 11678 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.86, with a change in the price was noted +4.65. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +7.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,785,711 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Technical breakdown of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.24%, alongside a boost of 105.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.37% during last recorded quarter.