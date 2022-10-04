Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is priced at $2.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.03 and reached a high price of $2.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.96. The stock touched a low price of $1.89.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Cepton Adds Lidar Digital Twin to NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, Advancing the Development of Safe Autonomous Driving Technology. Collaboration enriches NVIDIA DRIVE Sim’s library of vehicle, sensor and traffic models for accurate testing and validation. You can read further details here

Cepton Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.1600 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) full year performance was -77.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cepton Inc. shares are logging -97.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $80.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 738771 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recorded performance in the market was -77.84%, having the revenues showcasing 30.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 324.83M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cepton Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7500, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Cepton Inc. posted a movement of -17.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,035,600 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPTN is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cepton Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.18%, alongside a downfall of -77.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 27.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.95% during last recorded quarter.