Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.37

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI), which is $2.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.43 after opening rate of $1.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.92 before closing at $1.65.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, FSI Announces Termination of Merger with Lygos Inc. FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI, FRANKFURT: FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today FSI and Lygos Inc. have agreed to terminate the Merger Agreement between the parties. You can read further details here

Flexible Solutions International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5000 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $1.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) full year performance was -30.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares are logging -47.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.51 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) recorded performance in the market was -38.82%, having the revenues showcasing 3.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.44M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Analysts verdict on Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3100, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Flexible Solutions International Inc. posted a movement of -6.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 45,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FSI is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Flexible Solutions International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Flexible Solutions International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.90%, alongside a downfall of -30.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.93% during last recorded quarter.