F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX), which is $6.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.45 after opening rate of $5.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.27 before closing at $5.12.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, F-star Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights. Previously announced agreement for F-star Therapeutics to be acquired by invoX Pharma; transaction expected to close in the second half of 2022 . You can read further details here

F-star Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.76 on 09/01/22, with the lowest value was $2.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) full year performance was -15.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -17.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $7.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 932195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) recorded performance in the market was 24.10%, having the revenues showcasing -0.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.64M, as it employees total of 84 workers.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted +3.79. In a similar fashion, F-star Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +155.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,163 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FSTX is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of F-star Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of F-star Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.75%, alongside a downfall of -15.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.64% during last recorded quarter.