Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is priced at $11.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.65 and reached a high price of $12.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.34. The stock touched a low price of $10.825.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enfusion Inc. shares are logging -50.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $23.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) recorded performance in the market was -45.13%, having the revenues showcasing 5.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 892 workers.

The Analysts eye on Enfusion Inc. (ENFN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enfusion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Enfusion Inc. posted a movement of +2.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,800 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENFN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN)

Raw Stochastic average of Enfusion Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Enfusion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.13%. The shares increased approximately by -1.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.61% during last recorded quarter.