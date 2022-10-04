Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $6.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.07 while reaching the peak value of $7.665 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.05. The stock current value is $7.55.Recently in News on October 1, 2022, Amplify Energy Update on San Pedro Bay Pipeline Permit. Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) today announced that it has received the Nationwide Permit 12 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with repair plans that were reviewed and approved by federal pipeline safety regulators earlier this year. This is the next phase of the Company’s repair plan and includes removing the damaged segments of the pipeline from the ocean floor. By removing the damaged segments of the pipeline, regulators, the parties in the litigation and Amplify will be able to complete further analysis of the impact from the vessels dragging their anchors and striking the pipeline on January 25, 2021. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.86 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 31.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -23.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $9.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1203964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 142.77%, having the revenues showcasing 20.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 278.82M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.22, with a change in the price was noted +1.37. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +22.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 745,736 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.62%, alongside a boost of 31.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.80% during last recorded quarter.