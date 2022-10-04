Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). It is currently valued at $31.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.20, after setting-off with the price of $28.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $28.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.37.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare Closes Acquisitions of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN), a market-leading tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that the Company has closed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP (“Mint”) and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC (“Lotus”). You can read further details here

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.20 on 10/03/22, with the lowest value was $15.26 for the same time period, recorded on 05/16/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) full year performance was 49.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares are logging 4.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $30.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1313675 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) recorded performance in the market was 14.59%, having the revenues showcasing 49.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.25B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.07, with a change in the price was noted +15.54. In a similar fashion, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +95.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 698,148 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCRN is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.25%, alongside a boost of 49.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.34% during last recorded quarter.