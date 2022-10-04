Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is priced at $0.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.33 and reached a high price of $0.3577, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.29. The stock touched a low price of $0.2901.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, CONNEXA Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement. Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) (“Connexa”), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 12,820,512 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), together with accompanying common stock warrants, at a combined purchase price of $0.39 per share (or common stock equivalents) and accompanying warrants in a private placement. The shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) were sold in the offering together with 12,820,512 warrants to purchase 12,820,512 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.39 per share and a term of five years following the initial exercise date and 25,641,024 warrants to purchase 25,641,024 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.43 per share and a term of seven and one half years following the initial exercise date (collectively, the “Warrants”). The Warrants issued in this transaction contain variable pricing features. The Warrants will be exercisable beginning on the date stockholder approval is received and effective allowing exercisability of the Warrants under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) full year performance was -99.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -98.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $31.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16826221 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recorded performance in the market was -98.31%, having the revenues showcasing -79.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.01M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -98.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -97.93%, alongside a downfall of -99.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -67.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.71% during last recorded quarter.