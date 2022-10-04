Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), which is $0.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.717 after opening rate of $0.717 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5426 before closing at $0.63.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Cidara Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance for Priority Review of New Drug Application for Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis. Assigned PDUFA target action date of March 22, 2023. You can read further details here

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) full year performance was -74.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -75.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 593453 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) recorded performance in the market was -56.69%, having the revenues showcasing 15.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.94M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6186, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -20.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 444,849 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.49%, alongside a downfall of -74.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.57% during last recorded quarter.