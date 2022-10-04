Buying a SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) was valued at $2.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.85 while reaching the peak value of $3.8599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.41. The stock current value is $3.06.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $6 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $6 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR). You can read further details here

SOBR Safe Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.75 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.80 for the same time period, recorded on 06/15/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) full year performance was -67.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOBR Safe Inc. shares are logging -79.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 282.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30360189 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) recorded performance in the market was -65.66%, having the revenues showcasing 194.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.20M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOBR Safe Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.25, with a change in the price was noted -1.94. In a similar fashion, SOBR Safe Inc. posted a movement of -38.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,878,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOBR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SOBR Safe Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.52%, alongside a downfall of -67.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 111.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 202.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 194.23% during last recorded quarter.