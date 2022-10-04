Boiling and ready to burst as Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) last month performance was -23.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD), which is $3.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.90 after opening rate of $3.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.43 before closing at $3.94.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, Riskified and Aurus Partner to Offer Secure Payment Solutions Backed by Best-in-Class Chargeback Guarantee. Merchants using AurusPay can now access Riskified’s machine-learning, end-to-end risk management solution. You can read further details here

Riskified Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.05 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.43 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) full year performance was -83.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Riskified Ltd. shares are logging -83.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $23.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 630613 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) recorded performance in the market was -52.16%, having the revenues showcasing -17.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 641.19M, as it employees total of 715 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Riskified Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.74, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Riskified Ltd. posted a movement of -12.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 415,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RSKD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Riskified Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Riskified Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.54%, alongside a downfall of -83.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.18% during last recorded quarter.