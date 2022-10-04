American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT): Up ahead of its competition

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) is priced at $2.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.27 and reached a high price of $2.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.02. The stock touched a low price of $2.03.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, AVCT Announces Intent to Effect Reverse Stock Split. Common Stock Will Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on October 3, 2022. You can read further details here

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.7500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.9800 for the same time period, recorded on 08/23/22.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) full year performance was -94.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares are logging -94.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.98 and $46.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11068850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) recorded performance in the market was -93.42%, having the revenues showcasing -34.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 449.11M, as it employees total of 356 workers.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.1200, with a change in the price was noted -3.07. In a similar fashion, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -56.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,930,997 in trading volumes.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.00%, alongside a downfall of -94.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -48.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -27.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.85% during last recorded quarter.