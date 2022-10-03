Take note of this Trade Activity: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

At the end of the latest market close, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) was valued at $9.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.66 while reaching the peak value of $10.095 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.6007. The stock current value is $11.45.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Vertiv Announces CEO Succession. Vertiv names Giordano Albertazzi as COO effective immediately and as successor CEO effective January 1, 2023. You can read further details here

Vertiv Holdings Co had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.17 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $7.76 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) full year performance was -59.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are logging -59.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.76 and $27.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2797243 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) recorded performance in the market was -61.07%, having the revenues showcasing 17.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.65B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Vertiv Holdings Co a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.28. In a similar fashion, Vertiv Holdings Co posted a movement of +12.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,145,391 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRT is recording 2.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.31.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vertiv Holdings Co in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vertiv Holdings Co, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.57%, alongside a downfall of -59.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.25% during last recorded quarter.