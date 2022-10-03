Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BlackBerry Limited (BB) was up 1.06%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BlackBerry Limited (BB), which is $4.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.88 after opening rate of $4.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.70 before closing at $4.70.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Dayin Technology Selects BlackBerry to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors’ Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the company’s “Yin” 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors’ premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines. You can read further details here

BlackBerry Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.49 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.67 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) full year performance was -51.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlackBerry Limited shares are logging -61.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.68 and $12.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2202089 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlackBerry Limited (BB) recorded performance in the market was -49.73%, having the revenues showcasing -13.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.78B, as it employees total of 3325 workers.

Analysts verdict on BlackBerry Limited (BB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.86, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, BlackBerry Limited posted a movement of -8.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,470,172 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BB is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BlackBerry Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.00%, alongside a downfall of -51.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.76% during last recorded quarter.