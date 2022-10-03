Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Missfresh Limited (MF), which is $0.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.0951 after opening rate of $0.0951 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.085 before closing at $0.09.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Missfresh Selects Haoxin as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, announced that, on September 29, 2022, the Company engaged Shandong Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. (“Haoxin”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and dismissed PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP (“PwC”). The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company. You can read further details here

Missfresh Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Missfresh Limited (MF) full year performance was -98.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Missfresh Limited shares are logging -98.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4208781 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Missfresh Limited (MF) recorded performance in the market was -98.30%, having the revenues showcasing -69.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.40M, as it employees total of 1429 workers.

The Analysts eye on Missfresh Limited (MF)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Missfresh Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2078, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Missfresh Limited posted a movement of -70.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,100,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MF is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Missfresh Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -98.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.60%, alongside a downfall of -98.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.25% during last recorded quarter.