Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) was valued at $0.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2501 while reaching the peak value of $0.3012 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2501. The stock current value is $0.27.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Panbela Announces Pricing of Approximately $6 Million Public Offering. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), (“Panbela” or the “Company”), a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, today announced the pricing of a public offering of (i) 20,100,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 30,150,000 shares of its common stock (the “Public Warrants”) at a purchase price of $0.30 per share and associated Public Warrant. The Public Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about October 4, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4000 on 02/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.2028 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) full year performance was -87.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -88.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1811734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) recorded performance in the market was -84.38%, having the revenues showcasing -63.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.51M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Analysts verdict on Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0377, with a change in the price was noted -1.30. In a similar fashion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -82.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 395,770 in trading volumes.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.19%, alongside a downfall of -87.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.47% during last recorded quarter.