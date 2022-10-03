OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is priced at $0.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.34 and reached a high price of $0.3573, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.2695.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, OpGen Announces $3.38 Million Registered Direct Offering. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or the “Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 9,660,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents), 33,810 shares of Series C mirroring preferred stock (“Series C Preferred”) and, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,660,000 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.35 per share (or common stock equivalent). Each share of Series C Preferred Stock has a stated value of $0.01 per share and will automatically terminate on the date that the Company effects a reverse stock split of the Company’s shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.377 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 3, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

OpGen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2695 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) full year performance was -90.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OpGen Inc. shares are logging -91.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $3.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1442417 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) recorded performance in the market was -71.38%, having the revenues showcasing -49.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.21M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

The Analysts eye on OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OpGen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4985, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, OpGen Inc. posted a movement of -23.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 392,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPGN is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical rundown of OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.09%.

Considering, the past performance of OpGen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.85%, alongside a downfall of -90.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.97% during last recorded quarter.