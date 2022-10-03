O2Micro International Limited (OIIM): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM), which is $4.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.31 after opening rate of $3.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.22 before closing at $3.25.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, O2Micro Enters into Definitive Agreement for “Going Private” Transaction. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM) (“O2Micro” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with FNOF Precious Honour Limited (“Parent”) and Rim Peak Technology Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$145.9 million. As a result of the Merger, the Company will become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Right Dynamic Investment Limited (“Holdco”), which will be owned by (a) Mr. Sterling Du, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, and Mr. Perry Kuo, the Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company (“Management Members”), (b) FNOF Dynamic Holdings Limited (the “Sponsor”, together with the Management Members, the “Consortium”), and (c) certain rollover shareholders and employees of the Company. You can read further details here

O2Micro International Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.90 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.85 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) full year performance was -29.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, O2Micro International Limited shares are logging -37.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $6.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1792105 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) recorded performance in the market was -6.62%, having the revenues showcasing 15.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.79M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Specialists analysis on O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the O2Micro International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.57, with a change in the price was noted +1.25. In a similar fashion, O2Micro International Limited posted a movement of +41.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 88,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OIIM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

Raw Stochastic average of O2Micro International Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.93%, alongside a downfall of -29.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.26% during last recorded quarter.