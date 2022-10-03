New Gold Inc. (NGD): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of New Gold Inc. (NGD), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.93 after opening rate of $0.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.85 before closing at $0.88.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, New Gold Provides Rainy River Mine Update. New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to provide an update on its Rainy River Mine following the heavy rainfall and flooding experienced around the Fort Frances area in northwestern Ontario during the second quarter of 2022. The Company is also providing an update on the advancement of the Intrepid underground zone. You can read further details here

New Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0200 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.6110 for the same time period, recorded on 09/07/22.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) full year performance was -16.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Gold Inc. shares are logging -50.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $2.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2921882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Gold Inc. (NGD) recorded performance in the market was -41.33%, having the revenues showcasing -20.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 802.50M, as it employees total of 1566 workers.

The Analysts eye on New Gold Inc. (NGD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9628, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, New Gold Inc. posted a movement of -21.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,012,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical rundown of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Raw Stochastic average of New Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.94%.

Considering, the past performance of New Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.11%, alongside a downfall of -16.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.72% during last recorded quarter.