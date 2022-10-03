Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA), which is $0.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1139 after opening rate of $0.112 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.107 before closing at $0.11.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update. You can read further details here

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8400 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.0878 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) full year performance was -87.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -91.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and -12.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2481153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) recorded performance in the market was -78.82%, having the revenues showcasing -57.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.20M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1887, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -45.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,983,638 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Kintara Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.86%, alongside a downfall of -87.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.65% during last recorded quarter.