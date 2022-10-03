Halliburton Company (HAL) Profit Margins posted 8.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Halliburton Company (HAL), which is $24.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.945 after opening rate of $24.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.99 before closing at $24.64.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Halliburton Collaborates With SDAIA to Use Data Science and AI to Enhance Sustainability, Subsurface Predictions in the Energy Sector. Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to address national and global energy challenges with DS365.ai to create data science and artificial intelligence (AI) applications and solutions. You can read further details here

Halliburton Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.99 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $23.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Halliburton Company (HAL) full year performance was 13.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Halliburton Company shares are logging -44.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.77 and $43.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9329800 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Halliburton Company (HAL) recorded performance in the market was 7.65%, having the revenues showcasing -21.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.35B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Halliburton Company (HAL)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Halliburton Company a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.56, with a change in the price was noted -8.74. In a similar fashion, Halliburton Company posted a movement of -26.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,586,360 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Halliburton Company (HAL)

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.99%, alongside a boost of 13.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.67% during last recorded quarter.