FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) market price of $0.12 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.121 while reaching the peak value of $0.1623 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.095. The stock current value is $0.12.Recently in News on August 19, 2022, FedNat Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, today announced that on August 17, 2022, it received notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

FedNat Holding Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6600 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.0950 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) full year performance was -95.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FedNat Holding Company shares are logging -96.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -23.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $2.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2112200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) recorded performance in the market was -91.84%, having the revenues showcasing -68.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.80M, as it employees total of 341 workers.

The Analysts eye on FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3437, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, FedNat Holding Company posted a movement of -73.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 262,582 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FNHC is recording 8.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.43.

Technical rundown of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Raw Stochastic average of FedNat Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.63%.

Considering, the past performance of FedNat Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.48%, alongside a downfall of -95.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -56.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -64.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.06% during last recorded quarter.