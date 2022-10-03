Buying a Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), which is $2.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.75 after opening rate of $2.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.92 before closing at $2.71.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Grove Co. Continues Retail Expansion with Entry Into Thousands of More Stores. Leading sustainable CPG company’s plastic-free household products are now on shelves at 2,200 additional stores. You can read further details here

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.50 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) full year performance was -76.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares are logging -82.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and -15.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.64 and $12.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1070157 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) recorded performance in the market was -77.30%, having the revenues showcasing -47.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 441.39M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.24, with a change in the price was noted -7.64. In a similar fashion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -77.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 928,563 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Raw Stochastic average of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.28%, alongside a downfall of -76.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.91% during last recorded quarter.