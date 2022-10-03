Boiling and ready to burst as HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) last month performance was 204.69%

At the end of the latest market close, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) was valued at $3.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.09 while reaching the peak value of $4.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.63. The stock current value is $3.91.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, HeartBeam to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, will present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL on October 12, 2022, and The ThinkEquity Conference taking place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on October 26, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HeartBeam Inc. shares are logging -28.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 249.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $5.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6399142 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was 26.62%, having the revenues showcasing 209.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.38M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.56, with a change in the price was noted +2.85. In a similar fashion, HeartBeam Inc. posted a movement of +190.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,049,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.62%. The shares increased approximately by 92.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 204.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 209.67% during last recorded quarter.