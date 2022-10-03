Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), which is $0.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.25 after opening rate of $0.2385 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.22 before closing at $0.23.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Baudax Bio Announces Distribution of Series B Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock. Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2022. The shares of Series B Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 3, 2022. The outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a proposal to approve a reverse stock split, as well as any proposal to adjourn any meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of voting on the reverse stock split, and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series B Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series B Preferred Stock). You can read further details here

Baudax Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.0800 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) full year performance was -98.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baudax Bio Inc. shares are logging -98.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $22.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657355 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) recorded performance in the market was -96.79%, having the revenues showcasing -70.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.90M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Baudax Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6675, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Baudax Bio Inc. posted a movement of -78.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,121,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BXRX is recording 2.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Baudax Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Baudax Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.11%, alongside a downfall of -98.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.54% during last recorded quarter.