Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is priced at $0.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.595 and reached a high price of $0.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.92. The stock touched a low price of $0.5005.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $1.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING. Antelope Enterprise Holdings, Ltd. (f/k/a China Ceramics Co., Ltd.) (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (the “Company”), a Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, and which engages in business management, information systems consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of securities with gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about October 4, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8100 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.5005 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) full year performance was -77.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares are logging -84.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $3.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 669058 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) recorded performance in the market was -60.65%, having the revenues showcasing -41.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.60M, as it employees total of 236 workers.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9393, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited posted a movement of -33.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 106,337 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHL is recording 1.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.34%, alongside a downfall of -77.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.93% during last recorded quarter.