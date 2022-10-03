Analysts Mean recommendation for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is priced at $31.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $29.75 and reached a high price of $31.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.53. The stock touched a low price of $29.75.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, Antero Resources Announces Early Tender Results of Tender Offer For its 2029 Notes. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero” or the “Company”) today announced the early results of the previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash an amount of the Company’s 7.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (such notes, the “Maximum Tender Notes,” and such offer, the “Maximum Tender Offer”) equal to the difference between $300,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Any and All Notes”) accepted for purchase in the Company’s previously announced cash tender offer for the Any and All Notes (such offer, the “Any and All Offer,” together with the Maximum Tender Offer, the “Offers,” and such difference, the “Maximum Tender Offer Cap”). The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated as of August 4, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2022 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), an aggregate principal amount of $284,733,000 of Maximum Tender Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The deadline for holders to validly withdraw tenders of Maximum Tender Notes was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2022, and was not extended. The Company intends to accept for purchase $118,344,000 of the Maximum Tender Notes (the “Accepted Notes”) using a proration factor of approximately 41.56% and to make payment for Accepted Notes on August 19, 2022. You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.80 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $15.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 62.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -36.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.38 and $48.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5352279 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 74.46%, having the revenues showcasing -0.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.28B, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.41, with a change in the price was noted -1.43. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of -4.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,761,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Antero Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a boost of 62.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.68% during last recorded quarter.