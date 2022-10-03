American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It is currently valued at $9.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.2225, after setting-off with the price of $9.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.6311 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.04.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Quiet Platforms Partners with FourKites to Enable End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility for Retailers. Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced it has partnered with FourKites to provide enhanced supply chain visibility to all Quiet Platforms retail customers. Quiet Platforms’ nationwide, open-sharing network and technology platform enable retailers to manage their end-to-end logistics needs more efficiently, sustainably and cost-effectively. You can read further details here

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.08 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.63 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) full year performance was -62.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares are logging -66.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $29.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9397425 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) recorded performance in the market was -61.57%, having the revenues showcasing -14.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.88B, as it employees total of 7200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.02, with a change in the price was noted -4.30. In a similar fashion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted a movement of -30.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,482,582 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEO is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.08%, alongside a downfall of -62.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.87% during last recorded quarter.