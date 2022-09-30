This is to seal it as Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are up 48.42% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Denbury Inc. (DEN) was valued at $82.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $81.09 while reaching the peak value of $84.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $79.69. The stock current value is $83.99.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Denbury to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time (1:25 p.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the same morning, and a link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. You can read further details here

Denbury Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.95 on 08/23/22, with the lowest value was $56.59 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) full year performance was 16.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denbury Inc. shares are logging -10.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.59 and $93.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 743976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denbury Inc. (DEN) recorded performance in the market was 9.66%, having the revenues showcasing 40.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.32B, as it employees total of 740 workers.

Analysts verdict on Denbury Inc. (DEN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Denbury Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.12, with a change in the price was noted +11.43. In a similar fashion, Denbury Inc. posted a movement of +15.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 664,455 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DEN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denbury Inc. (DEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Denbury Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.19%, alongside a boost of 16.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.01% during last recorded quarter.