This is to seal it as Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) shares are up 18.46% from its 52-week low

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is priced at $227.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $230.81 and reached a high price of $230.825, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $231.95. The stock touched a low price of $225.327.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, AnitaB.org Names ADP the 2022 Top Large Company for Women Technologists. Nonprofit social enterprise AnitaB.org has again named ADP the 2022 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winner in the Large Technical Workforce category. The distinguished national program from AnitaB.org is the only benchmarking program that looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are embracing accountability and making the most progress toward the equity of women. This marks the third consecutive year ADP has earned this recognition for its commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive. You can read further details here

Automatic Data Processing Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $261.59 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $192.26 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) full year performance was 14.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are logging -12.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $192.26 and $261.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2016856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) recorded performance in the market was -7.64%, having the revenues showcasing 8.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.71B, as it employees total of 60000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Automatic Data Processing Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 227.40, with a change in the price was noted +10.81. In a similar fashion, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted a movement of +4.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,663,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADP is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Technical breakdown of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Raw Stochastic average of Automatic Data Processing Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.00%, alongside a boost of 14.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.43% during last recorded quarter.