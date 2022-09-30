The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $387.96

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is priced at $296.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $297.07 and reached a high price of $299.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $300.79. The stock touched a low price of $291.55.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, Global Compute, Southern Cross Group team up with Data Horizon Americas to launch new Latin America-focused datacenter platform; acquires 12-acre parcel in Bogota, Colombia expected to deliver 55 MWs of total datacenter power capacity upon completion. Data Horizon Americas (DHA or DHAmericas) is announcing that it has secured institutional financial backing from Global Compute Infrastructure, LP (Global Compute) and Southern Cross Group (SCG), two blue-chip institutional investors with the accomplishments and know-how across global datacenter infrastructure development & operations and private equity sponsorship in Latin America. Global Compute, constituted in 2020 by former co-founders of Digital Realty Trust and led by a team of international datacenter veterans with over 90 years of combined industry experience, is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. SCG is the first and longest-standing large-cap, exclusively Latin America-dedicated pan-regional private equity investment fund with more than 20 years of history. The combination of Global Compute and SCG provides unique sector and regional knowledge to DHA as well as highly relevant commercial, technical and institutional relationships. The combination of this expertise and financial backing will assist DHA as it grows the platform through organic, data center campus development as well as potential acquisitions of existing facilities and platforms. You can read further details here

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $412.66 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $277.84 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) full year performance was -23.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares are logging -30.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $277.84 and $426.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1927858 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) recorded performance in the market was -22.60%, having the revenues showcasing -0.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.74B, as it employees total of 47000 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 317.19, with a change in the price was noted -16.85. In a similar fashion, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted a movement of -5.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,275,151 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GS is recording 8.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.42.

Technical rundown of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.96%.

Considering, the past performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.76%, alongside a downfall of -23.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.31% during last recorded quarter.