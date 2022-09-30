Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tenneco Inc. (TEN), which is $17.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.85 after opening rate of $17.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.075 before closing at $17.96.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Tenneco to Supply Monroe Intelligent Suspension Technology for Li Auto Electric SUV. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) today announced that it will supply the electronic suspension technology for the upcoming L9 electric luxury SUV from Li Auto. Tenneco’s Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) business will manufacture Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSAe™ electronic dampers for the new luxury model. The L9 is the second series model from the Beijing, China-based manufacturer of smart electric vehicles and the third model from a Chinese OEM to feature CVSAe technology. You can read further details here

Tenneco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.59 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value was $9.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) full year performance was 17.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenneco Inc. shares are logging -11.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $19.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3491574 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) recorded performance in the market was 53.10%, having the revenues showcasing 0.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Tenneco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.93, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, Tenneco Inc. posted a movement of +10.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,513,785 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenneco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Tenneco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.03%, alongside a boost of 17.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.82% during last recorded quarter.