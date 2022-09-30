SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT): Major Movement on the Horizon

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) is priced at $2.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.37 and reached a high price of $3.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.48. The stock touched a low price of $2.76.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Rhodium Enterprises, Inc., A Bitcoin Mining Company Utilizing Liquid Cooling Technology, Plans to List on NASDAQ via Merger with SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SilverSun Stockholders Currently Expected to Receive Cash Dividend of at least $1.50 per Share, a Stock Dividend of 100% of the Outstanding Shares in the Aggregate of Subsidiary SWK Technologies Holdings, Inc., and Will Collectively Retain Approximately 3.2% of the Combined Company’s Total Common Stock. You can read further details here

SilverSun Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.25 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) full year performance was -54.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are logging -71.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $9.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1144591 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) recorded performance in the market was -38.26%, having the revenues showcasing 1.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.63M, as it employees total of 165 workers.

Specialists analysis on SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.90, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, SilverSun Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +6.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 216,840 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSNT is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Raw Stochastic average of SilverSun Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.36%, alongside a downfall of -54.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.85% during last recorded quarter.