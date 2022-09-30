Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), which is $37.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.20 after opening rate of $38.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.07 before closing at $38.73.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Sensata Technologies | Lithium Balance Debuts ASIL C Certified Battery Management System for High Voltage Applications at Battery Show North America. The new Lithium Balance n3-BMS from Sensata Technologies comes functional safety certified off-the-shelf, significantly reducing the time to market and costs associated with the ISO 26262 certification process. You can read further details here

Sensata Technologies Holding plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.58 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $36.94 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) full year performance was -31.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares are logging -42.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.94 and $65.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059983 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) recorded performance in the market was -38.87%, having the revenues showcasing -8.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.99B, as it employees total of 21300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.05, with a change in the price was noted -8.04. In a similar fashion, Sensata Technologies Holding plc posted a movement of -17.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,224,424 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ST is recording 1.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

Technical breakdown of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Raw Stochastic average of Sensata Technologies Holding plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.49%, alongside a downfall of -31.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.71% during last recorded quarter.