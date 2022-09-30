Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) was up 1.15%

At the end of the latest market close, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) was valued at $152.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $152.41 while reaching the peak value of $155.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $150.78. The stock current value is $154.68.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, Travelers Risk Index Shows Cyber Threats Remain Top Overall Business Concern. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today released its 2022 Travelers Risk Index results, and for the third time in four years, the survey found that cyber threats were the top overall concern for business decision makers. Of the 1,200 survey participants, more feel that today’s business environment is riskier compared to a year ago, and more than half (57%) think a future cyber attack on their company or organization is inevitable. You can read further details here

The Travelers Companies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.98 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $149.65 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) full year performance was -0.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are logging -17.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $145.40 and $187.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1455539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) recorded performance in the market was -1.12%, having the revenues showcasing -8.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.07B, as it employees total of 30800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 165.76, with a change in the price was noted -16.96. In a similar fashion, The Travelers Companies Inc. posted a movement of -9.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,223,424 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRV is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical breakdown of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

Raw Stochastic average of The Travelers Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Travelers Companies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.64%, alongside a downfall of -0.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.54% during last recorded quarter.