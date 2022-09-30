Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is priced at $29.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.89 and reached a high price of $29.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.89. The stock touched a low price of $27.80.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Akero Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, announced today the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 8,846,154 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 shares of common stock in this offering. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $230.0 million. You can read further details here

Akero Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.88 on 09/29/22, with the lowest value was $7.52 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) full year performance was 33.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 0.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.52 and $29.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 931053 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) recorded performance in the market was 40.90%, having the revenues showcasing 215.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Analysts verdict on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.86, with a change in the price was noted +18.64. In a similar fashion, Akero Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +167.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,003,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKRO is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Akero Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Akero Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.11%, alongside a boost of 33.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 141.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 215.34% during last recorded quarter.