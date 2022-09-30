Recent Change of -8.31% in the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). It is currently valued at $6.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.64, after setting-off with the price of $6.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.74.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Aemetis Biogas and APG Demonstrate Low-Cost Conversion of Diesel Trucks to Utilize up to 65% Renewable Natural Gas. Transitioning From Diesel Fuel to Carbon Negative RNG, Aemetis and the American Power Group Demonstrated a Dual Fuel System to Reduce Carbon and Tailpipe Emissions Within Existing Diesel Fleets Using Lower Cost RNG Fuel. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.06 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was -62.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -73.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $23.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 546616 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was -49.76%, having the revenues showcasing 25.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 228.29M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.44, with a change in the price was noted -3.02. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of -32.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 758,337 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aemetis Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.12%, alongside a downfall of -62.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.87% during last recorded quarter.