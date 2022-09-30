Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS)

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) is priced at $1.49 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Equus Announces Second Quarter Net Asset Value. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) reports net assets as of June 30, 2022, of $37.2 million, a decrease of approximately $0.2 million since March 31, 2022. Net asset value per share decreased to $2.75 as of June 30, 2022, from $2.77 as of March 31, 2022. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):. You can read further details here

Equus Total Return Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7200 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $1.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) full year performance was -39.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equus Total Return Inc. shares are logging -45.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and -12.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $2.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 545795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) recorded performance in the market was -37.37%, having the revenues showcasing -43.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.14M.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2568, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Equus Total Return Inc. posted a movement of -40.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,207 in trading volumes.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Equus Total Return Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Equus Total Return Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.25%, alongside a downfall of -39.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.77% during last recorded quarter.