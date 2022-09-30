Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is priced at $16.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.69 and reached a high price of $16.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.72. The stock touched a low price of $16.41.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Kinder Morgan Announces Sale of Equity Interests in Elba Liquefaction Company. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that it has closed on the sale of a 25.5% equity interest out of its membership interest in Elba Liquefaction Company, L.L.C. (ELC) to an undisclosed financial buyer for approximately $565 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments to reflect an economic effective date of July 1, 2022. These proceeds will reduce short-term debt and create additional capacity for attractive investments, including opportunistic share repurchases. The value of the equity interest implies an enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion for ELC, which is approximately 13 times 2022E EBITDA. Upon closing, KMI and the undisclosed financial buyer will each hold a 25.5% interest and Blackstone Credit will continue to hold a 49% interest in ELC. Bracewell LLP served as legal advisor to KMI for this transaction. The ELC joint venture was formed in 2017 to construct and own the 10 modular liquefaction units in operation at Elba Island. KMI will continue to operate the facility. You can read further details here

Kinder Morgan Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.20 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $15.77 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) full year performance was -1.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are logging -16.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.01 and $20.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6640520 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) recorded performance in the market was 5.42%, having the revenues showcasing -0.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.65B, as it employees total of 10529 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Kinder Morgan Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.03, with a change in the price was noted -1.79. In a similar fashion, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted a movement of -9.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,440,332 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KMI is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kinder Morgan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kinder Morgan Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.41%, alongside a downfall of -1.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.24% during last recorded quarter.