Here is why W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.17%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), which is $65.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $65.39 after opening rate of $63.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $62.60 before closing at $63.45.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on October 24, 2022. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Monday, October 24, 2022. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. You can read further details here

W. R. Berkley Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.32 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $53.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) full year performance was 35.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, W. R. Berkley Corporation shares are logging -9.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.22 and $71.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1916607 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) recorded performance in the market was 19.57%, having the revenues showcasing -4.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.45B, as it employees total of 7681 workers.

Market experts do have their say about W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the W. R. Berkley Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.33, with a change in the price was noted -3.60. In a similar fashion, W. R. Berkley Corporation posted a movement of -5.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,302,127 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WRB is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

Raw Stochastic average of W. R. Berkley Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of W. R. Berkley Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.09%, alongside a boost of 35.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.51% during last recorded quarter.