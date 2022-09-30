Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Quarterly Performance is -27.19%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) was valued at $11.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.06 while reaching the peak value of $11.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.185. The stock current value is $10.31.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividends. Global Net Lease, Inc. (“GNL”) (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB) announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis on its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) at an annualized rate of $1.8125 per share or $0.453125 per share on a quarterly basis. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are payable in arrears to Series A Preferred Stock holders of record at the close of business on the applicable record date and payable on the 15th day of the first month of each fiscal quarter (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day). You can read further details here

Global Net Lease Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.01 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $10.19 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) full year performance was -36.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Global Net Lease Inc. shares are logging -38.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.86 and $16.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1144811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) recorded performance in the market was -32.53%, having the revenues showcasing -27.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 1 workers.

The Analysts eye on Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.95, with a change in the price was noted -3.38. In a similar fashion, Global Net Lease Inc. posted a movement of -24.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 618,574 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNL is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Technical rundown of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

Raw Stochastic average of Global Net Lease Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Global Net Lease Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.12%, alongside a downfall of -36.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.19% during last recorded quarter.